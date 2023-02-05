33-year-old arrested for transporting meth

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team performed a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Two Guns.

According to Deputies after searching the vehicle they found several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine, weighing around 24 pounds.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff for charges related to transporting dangerous drugs for sale.

Deputies identified the driver as a 33-year-old California resident.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Waibel and K9 Dex