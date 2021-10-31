3 things to think about before switching careers

“It’s really amazing to see people find their worth,” said Krista Morris with Virtuoso Resumes and Recruiting.

Morris has literally written thousands of resumes for other people after quitting her job in social work.

She has some solid advice for people wanting to change careers.

“Figure out the money and be practical,” said Morris. She cannot stress enough, do your research, and figure out what would your salary be.

“If your passion is caterpillar farmer, you need to make sure that you can actually pay your mortgage on the salary of a caterpillar farmer,” said Morris.

Morris says most of the time, people have the dream but haven't done the math so be prepared to take a hit.

And not just in money — in position, too.

“You have to demonstrate some sort of professional experience in the new career that you've chosen,” said Morris. “What that often means is that realistically you have to take a step back.”

Next, figure out if you need additional training or different certifications. Morris says often, they're needed.

And really think about what will make you happy.

“Make sure it's something you'll be happy doing because we spend 2,000 hours a year at work. That's a lot of time.”