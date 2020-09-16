Menu

3 people injured in chemical explosion at ASU research lab

Posted at 9:21 PM, Sep 15, 2020
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured in a chemical explosion at a research lab on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

Tempe Fire Department officials say Tuesday morning's explosion was caused by chlorine dioxide, which resulted in a workbox becoming overpressurized.

Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM reported that a third-party contractor was conducting a routine cleaning of the Biodesign Institute lab at the time.

Authorities say three people were treated at the scene for skin lacerations.

A 50-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

