Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

3 of 4 men injured in Chandler explosion now out of hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
An explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall has left several people hurt, officials say. It's unclear at this time what led to the explosion.
building2.JPG
Posted at 1:25 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 16:25:38-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Three of the four men who suffered serious burn injuries in an explosion at a Chandler printing shop last month are out of the hospital now.

A fundraiser was held Saturday for two brothers who own Platinum Printing 29-year-old Dillion Ryan and 39-year-old Andrew Ryan, plus 29-year-old employee Parker Milldebrandt.

Authorities say 58-year-old Glenn Jordan was inside an eyeglass repair business next to the print shop and also was injured in the Aug. 26 explosion.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reports Jordan still is hospitalized but is off a ventilator.

Federal investigators determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!