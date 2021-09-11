Watch
3 children found in swimming pool; 2 in critical condition

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 19:34:09-04

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Buckeye authorities say three young children were hospitalized Saturday after being found underwater in a home swimming pool in the Phoenix suburb.

Officials said two children in critical condition were airlifted and the third was in fair condition and transported by ambulance.

It wasn't clear how long the children, all under age 5, were in the pool, which officials said wasn't fenced.

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said an adult was inside the home when the children were in the pool.

