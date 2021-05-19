3 bodies found in Gila Bend canal, but deaths not suspicious

GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the bodies of three men have been found in a Gila Bend canal, but the deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

Sheriff's investigators told Phoenix TV station KPNX that the bodies were discovered Sunday by an irrigation department employee near the Paloma canal near Interstate 8.

The cause of death for the men is under investigation, but authorities say they likely drowned.

Sheriff's officials say the men have not been identified yet and investigators don't know if the three were traveling together.

Gila Bend is located about 80 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.