3.8 magnitude earthquake detected in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was detected in Yavapai County, near Chino Valley Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Geological Survey officials say the earthquake happened just before 2 p.m.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors being felt in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley as well as Jerome, Skull Valley and Peeples Valley.

All of YCOEM just felt and we are getting word of the shaking/ tremors that were felt in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. When we get further information, we will post it.



— Yavapai_County_OEM (@YavapaiOEM) July 23, 2023

County officials say no injuries or damage has been reported. They have received reports that people felt approximately 15 seconds of shaking, ranging from "it felt like a car hit their house" to a "dog hitting their couch."

If you felt the earthquake, you can report your experience to USGS.