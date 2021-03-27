2 traffic workers struck, 1 fatally, in Glendale hit-and-run

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police were seeking a hit-and-run driver whose pickup struck two traffic workers, one fatally.

Police said the workers were struck early Saturday while removing barricades from an earlier wreck that had caused road closures.

The worker killed was identified by police as 37-year-old Gustav Danielson of Avondale.

Police said the other worker, a 35-year-old Gilbert man whose name was not released, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The hit-and-run vehicle was believed to be a silver 2013-2018 Dodge Ram that police said likely has damage to the driver's side of the front end and missing the front driver's side mirror.