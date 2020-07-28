2 teen girls killed, woman injured in crash in Dolan Springs

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff's officials say a man has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash involving a quad and a truck that left two teenage girls dead and a woman seriously injured.

They say 27-year-old Brock Amelia Hill of Dolan Springs allegedly was the truck driver and fled on foot after Saturday night's collision.

He later was located and booked into the county jail on three felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Sheriff's officials say two 13-year-old girls in the quad were pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the dead and injured weren't immediately released.