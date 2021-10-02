Watch
2 shot dead in argument among neighbors on suburban street

Police Lights
Posted at 8:17 PM, Oct 01, 2021
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say an argument among neighbors erupted in violence in a suburban Phoenix community, resulting in the shooting deaths of two people on a residential sidewalk.

Mesa Police Department said Friday that 41-year-old Justin Keith Peterson was arrested in connection with the killing of 39-year-old Ivana D. Liversedge during the argument shortly before midnight Thursday.

Police are still investigating the killing of a second person, 54-year-old Shawn M Conner.

He was also shot on the sidewalk during the late night quarrel. Liversedge and Conner were acquaintances who got into an argument with Peterson and his wife before the shooting occurred.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

