Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

2 people missing after boat capsizes in Apache Lake

items.[0].image.alt
police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480_1394070272795_3306811_ver1.0_640_480_1513696765711_74570530_ver1.0_640_480.JPG
Posted at 9:37 PM, Aug 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-25 00:37:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are searching for two people missing after a boat capsized on Apache Lake east of Phoenix.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say a boat with five people aboard got caught in a flash flood along the lake's north shore about 9 p.m. Saturday when the engine wouldn't start.

They say all five people went into the water as the boat capsized.

Another boat operator and his passenger were able to rescue three of the five people that were in the water, but the other two could not be located a 52-year-old man and 41-year-old woman.

Sheriff's officials say divers were searching Monday in part of a cove covered by a large debris field of tree branches and wooden logs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson