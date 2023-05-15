Watch Now
2 killed, 5 injured after shooting at gathering in Yuma

Police say suspect is still at large
Yuma police officers responded to a residential neighborhood late Saturday night, after receiving reports of gunshots. Officers found several male victims with gunshot wounds.
Posted at 1:42 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 05:02:40-04

YUMA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people are dead and five others were injured after a shooting at a gathering in Yuma, Arizona.

Yuma police responded to a residential neighborhood late Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers encountered several victims with gunshot wounds, all of whom were male.

Authorities say two of the victims —- ages 19 and 20 —- were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was also brought to the center, before getting flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries. The others — who suffered non-life-threatening injuries — were identified as ages 15, 16, 18 and 19.

Yuma Police currently do not have a suspect in custody, but say there is no immediate threat to the public. The department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

