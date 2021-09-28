Watch
2 children shot at south Phoenix home; Police detain mother

Posted at 7:17 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 22:17:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old woman has been detained by police after two of her children were shot in their south Phoenix home Monday.

Phoenix police say a 2-year-old girl died and a 6-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition. The names of the mother and the two siblings haven't been released by police, who say the father of the kids is cooperating with investigators.

Police say officers responded to the home shortly before noon Monday and found the two children wounded. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say detectives were working to obtain more information to determine what led to the shooting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

