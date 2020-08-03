2 California men who died in Arizona boat crash identified

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff's officials have released the names of two California men who died after a boating accident in western Arizona at the mouth of the Colorado River.

Multiple agencies near the Arizona-California border responded to reports of two boats colliding late Friday near Lake Havasu City.

Divers pulled two men out of the water who had suffered severe injuries and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials on Monday identified the victims as 51-year-old Jim Lee Dolson of Northridge and 40-year-old Shawn Corey Fasulkey of Canyon Country.

They say a third man remains hospitalized in Nevada in critical condition.

His name hasn't been released yet, but sheriff's officials say he's a 51-year-old resident of Arletta, California.