2 brothers found dead in vehicle in Chandler murder-suicide

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Chandler say two people found fatally shot inside a vehicle were brothers and the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide.

Police say officers were called to an apartment complex for a welfare check around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two people with shotgun wounds who were declared dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation determined 21-year-old Layton Eskeets lived in the apartment complex and had been at a get-together with his 17-year-old brother who was in town visiting.

Authorities say an altercation occurred between the brothers which continued when they returned to the complex.

Police say it appears Eskeets shot and killed his teenage brother and then turned the gun on himself.