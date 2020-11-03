1997 killing of pregnant teen in Cottonwood goes to trial

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Marisol Gonzalez in 1997 in the alley of a small Arizona town is on trial.

Cecilio Cruz has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Gonzalez and their unborn son.

Attorneys kept their opening statements brief as the trial started Monday.

Gonzalez and Cruz dated in high school.

She discovered she was pregnant with his child after they broke up.

Authorities believe the two were arguing about the pregnancy and his involvement with other girls when Gonzalez was killed in Cottonwood.

No physical evidence or DNA ties Cruz to the killing.