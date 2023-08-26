1987 murder of Cathy Sposito solved, linked to other attacks in Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KNXV) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced it has solved a decades-old murder case out of Prescott, which is now believed to be one of multiple attacks by the same man.

On Friday, officials announced Catherine "Cathy" Sposito was killed 36 years ago by a man named Bryan "Scott" Bennett from Kentucky, who attended high school in Prescott.

The 23-year-old college student was found murdered along Thumb Butte Trail near Prescott on June 13, 1987. She reportedly rode her mountain bike to the trailhead around 7 a.m. and began hiking up the path.

Shortly after she started her hike, other hikers heard her screams for help, but could not get to her in time. Sposito had been murdered, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office determined.

In 2017, with the improvement of DNA testing, Sposito's murder was linked to the April 1990 attack of a second victim in the same location by the same attacker.

Bennett was arrested after an attempted sexual assault of a third woman at a party in July 1990. He was acquitted of charges in that case due to discrepancies.

A fourth victim was reportedly attacked in June 1993 after being approached at a Prescott post office. An officer pulled over the vehicle they were in and arrested Bennett, who was once again let go due to lack of evidence.

YCSO says he took his own life in January 1994.

Officials say his body was recently exhumed and his DNA was tested. Within the last several months, his DNA was matched to Sposito and the second victim.