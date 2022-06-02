17-year-old apprehended while trafficking five immigrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a 17-year-old US citizen for transporting five undocumented immigrants.

CCSO said on Thursday, June 2, 2022, around 1:55 a.m. the Operation Safe Streets task force processed a traffic stop on a Dark Green Ford F150 at milepost 29 on Highway 191.

When the task force determined that the 17-year-old was transporting undocumented immigrants CCSO says they all fled from the vehicle.

After a short chase, they were all apprehended. The driver was issued an Arizona Traffic Ticket and Complaint for driving with no driver's license.

CCSO said all immigrants and the driver were turned over to US Border Patrol for processing.