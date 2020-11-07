Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

$144M proposed for those in Arizona hurt by coal closures

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Villarreal, Phil
Arizona Public Service Company has announced it will refund thousands of customers who are not on the cheapest rate plan after its online comparison tool provided inaccurate calculations since February.
aps knxv exterior.JPG
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-07 15:31:46-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Public Service is proposing a plan to offer $144 million to aid three coal country and Native American communities where the company will eventually close its remaining coal-run power plants.

The plan would increase investments in the Navajo Nation, Hopi tribe and Joseph City area while retaining workers, providing electricity to regions in Navajo that are off the power grid and develop renewable energy projects.

The Arizona Republic reports the plan would be a sizable investment in communities that have suffered economically as the country shifts its reliance on fossil fuels to more renewable energy.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7