$144M proposed for those in Arizona hurt by coal closures

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Public Service is proposing a plan to offer $144 million to aid three coal country and Native American communities where the company will eventually close its remaining coal-run power plants.

The plan would increase investments in the Navajo Nation, Hopi tribe and Joseph City area while retaining workers, providing electricity to regions in Navajo that are off the power grid and develop renewable energy projects.

The Arizona Republic reports the plan would be a sizable investment in communities that have suffered economically as the country shifts its reliance on fossil fuels to more renewable energy.