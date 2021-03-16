12-year-old girl headed to ASU hopes to work for NASA at 16

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alena Wicker has been thinking big since she was small. At age 4, she told her mother that she wanted to work for NASA someday.

Now, the 12-year-old has been accepted to Arizona State University and she hopes to become a NASA engineer by age 16.

Wicker told Phoenix TV station KPNX that she has always dreamed of being an engineer because throughout her life, she liked building things.

Daphne McQuarter says her daughter has always had an affinity for building and design.

McQuarter says Alena will be double-majoring in astronomical and planetary science and chemistry at ASU.