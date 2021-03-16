Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

12-year-old girl headed to ASU hopes to work for NASA at 16

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. As concerns about the virus outbreak spread, universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs. One diagnosis was confirmed at ASU and another at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, which said the infected student had recently traveled to Wuhan. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
asu
Posted at 10:15 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 01:15:13-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alena Wicker has been thinking big since she was small. At age 4, she told her mother that she wanted to work for NASA someday.

Now, the 12-year-old has been accepted to Arizona State University and she hopes to become a NASA engineer by age 16.

Wicker told Phoenix TV station KPNX that she has always dreamed of being an engineer because throughout her life, she liked building things.

Daphne McQuarter says her daughter has always had an affinity for building and design.

McQuarter says Alena will be double-majoring in astronomical and planetary science and chemistry at ASU.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.