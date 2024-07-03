Watch Now
10-year-old boy dies after being rescued from South Mountain during triple-digit temps

Phoenix Fire says the boy died due to a heat-related medical event while on a hike
A 10-year-old boy died after he was rescued from a hiking trail in Phoenix during triple-digit temperatures. (Scripps News Phoenix)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 03, 2024

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy has died after being rescued from South Mountain on Tuesday.

Phoenix Fire officials say the boy was with adults and may have been from out of town.

He reportedly went for a hike at around 9:30 a.m. and it wasn't until about 2:30 p.m. when firefighters were alerted to a heat-related emergency.

Firefighters used a helicopter to get the boy down from the mountain. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he later died due to a result of a heat-related medical event.

Tuesday's forecast high in Phoenix was set for 113 degrees.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer, not just in Arizona but across the nation. There are a number of ways to protect yourself during the hot days. Click here to read more.

