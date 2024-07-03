10-year-old boy dies after being rescued from South Mountain during triple-digit temps

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy has died after being rescued from South Mountain on Tuesday.

Phoenix Fire officials say the boy was with adults and may have been from out of town.

He reportedly went for a hike at around 9:30 a.m. and it wasn't until about 2:30 p.m. when firefighters were alerted to a heat-related emergency.

Firefighters used a helicopter to get the boy down from the mountain. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he later died due to a result of a heat-related medical event.

Tuesday's forecast high in Phoenix was set for 113 degrees.

