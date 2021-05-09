1 killed, 7 injured during shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Phoenix where multiple people were shot.

Police officials said on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., a group of people attending a function at the Hyatt Regency hotel, near 2nd and Monroe streets, got into an altercation and shots were fired from multiple people.

When police arrived they found multiple gunshot victims and helped them get to safety.

Police said a male was found dead inside the hotel while seven others, six males and one female, were taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries.

The ages of the victims range from 18-22 years old. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Authorities believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

Detectives are still working to learn the relationships between those involved.

The names of those involved or any possible suspects haven't been released.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

Tom Delaney, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel sent ABC15 this statement regarding the shooting: "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is a top priority and we are assisting local authorities with the matter."