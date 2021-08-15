1 home in Coolidge burning after a possible gas line break

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a home is burning after a possible gas line break in Coolidge, but it's unclear if anyone has been injured.

People in the area reported hearing a large explosion Sunday morning before seeing a ball of fire.

Pinal County Sheriff's officials say the fire is likely a gas line break near South Highway 87.

They say it remains an active situation and crews are working to contain the fire.

According to an emergency alert sent out there are no evacuations in progress.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say State Route 87 is closed in both directions south of Coolidge, which is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.

----

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

