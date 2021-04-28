1 dead, 2 injured in boating accident inside Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say one person has died and two others have been injured in a boating accident on the Colorado River.

They say a commercial river trip requested assistance with an overturned motorboat near Kwagunt Rapid and reported boater injuries around 11 a.m. Monday.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the park's helicopter was unable to immediately respond and the two crews of rescue boats didn't arrive on the scene until Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a 60-year-old woman on the trip died in the boating accident.

The park's helicopter brought the two injured person and the woman's body out of the Grand Canyon by Tuesday afternoon.

The name and hometown of the dead woman wasn't immediately released.