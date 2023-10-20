Sierra Vista man arrested in cocaine investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 43-year-old Nathaniel Rainer on Thursday on multiple charges stemming from an investigation into the sale of cocaine from a residence in Sierra Vista, an SVPD release said.

The investigation began in August 2023 after Rainer was observed being involved in a drug transaction at the residence. During the investigation, detectives observed a pattern of drug sales by Rainer.

At about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, SVPD officers observed Rainer driving one of the vehicles described in a warrant. Rainer was detained during a traffic stop and resisted. A less-lethal taser was deployed. A search revealed Rainer to be in possession of cocaine that was packaged for sale.

A search warrant of Rainer's residence on Bella Vista Drive was executed and evidence of the sale of illegal drugs and weapons misconduct was secured.

Rainer was booked into Cochise County Jail on transportation of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, weapons misconduct and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in Cochise County Jail.

Rainer was on conditions of release for similar crimes and was scheduled for a trial on those charges in November 2023.