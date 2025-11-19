Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rock slide strands Verde Canyon Railroad train along scenic route

Emergency crews were shuttled to the train's location to help passengers back to the depot
A Verde Canyon Railroad train trip became stranded due to a rock slide on Tuesday night, according to local fire officials.
CLARKDALE, AZ — A Verde Canyon Railroad train trip became stranded due to a rock slide on Tuesday night, according to local fire officials.

Verde Valley Fire District officials say its crews, along with the Clarkdale Police Department, were called to the railroad just before 7 p.m. for reports of a rock slide on the train tracks.

According to officials from Verde Canyon Railroad, the train had reportedly been stranded along the tracks by rocks that had damaged the railroad which made the final mile of the trail back to the train depot unsafe.

First responders were shuttled to the area of the stranded train, where they started assisting passengers and transporting them back to the depot.

Fire officials say one passenger was taken to a hospital, but it's unclear whether the passenger was suffering from injuries or a medical emergency.

In November and December, Verde Canyon takes passengers on a variety of train rides, including holiday-themed rides. According to the railroad’s website, it appears that the railroad was running on an early afternoon departure schedule on Tuesday.

The railroad company says rides on Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled due to the rock slide.

Maintenance crews are working on repairs.

