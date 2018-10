TUCSON, Ariz. - There's still time to voice your opinion on a major highway construction project that could affect southern Arizona for decades.

The Arizona Department of Transportation's "Sonoran Corridor" project would connect I-10 and I-19 south of Tucson International Airport.

ADOT hopes the plan would boost local businesses in the area, and further cement shipping routes for trucks from Mexico. Tucson and Pima County officials hope improved transportation routes would encourage more big companies to set warehouses in the area, following Home Goods, Target and now Amazon.

A study from Pima County suggests the project would create upwards of 200,000 jobs and add $32 billion to the local economy.

ADOT has been seeking public comment on the project, and held public meetings.

The department says comments are welcome via:

Email : Sonorancorridor@azdot.gov

: Sonorancorridor@azdot.gov Toll-free bilingual information line : 855.712.8530

: 855.712.8530 Mail: Sonoran Corridor Tier 1 EIS Study Team

c/o Joanna Bradley

1221 S. Second Ave., Mail Drop T100

Tucson, AZ 85713

For more information on the project, visit ADOT and Pima County's websites.

