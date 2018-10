TUCSON, Ariz. - The City of Tucson is testing new ideas to help get drivers attention and reduce the number of pedestrian deaths.

On Speedway between the UA and Interstate 10, the Tucson Department of Transportation has added flashing yellow arrows to remind drivers they are turning into an intersection where pedestrians might be crossing.

"Anything that catches attention from like texting and driving. I'm usually crossing the street and it keeps them aware which makes me feel safer," says pedestrian Annaliese Ugalde.

KGUN 9 spoke with another pedestrian who says drivers are always in a hurry.

"I find the hardest time crossing the street is when you're crossing and everybody that turns right is in such a hurry they won't stop, they just keep going so you have to keep watch out for them and then they get like, irritated," Rosita Hernandez said. "Even if you're walking fast they get irritated and they're like pushing you along and you're like...nerve-wracking. I hate crossing the street."

Hernandez doesn't think the yellow arrows are enough to make a difference, that's all up to drivers and walkers to just pay attention.