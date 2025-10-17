Residents in small neighborhood say they feel cut off after rain from remnants of Priscilla destroys bridge 

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Neighbors in a small West Valley community are dealing with the aftermath of the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla after heavy rains destroyed a bridge they relied on daily.

The 70-year-old bridge that washed away had been the only passageway for the small residential community. Now, people who live in the dozen homes near Beverly Road and 133rd Avenue say they fear they’re cut off from services and emergency responders. They reached out to ABC15, raising both safety concerns and questions about who is responsible for rebuilding the bridge.

Marilyn Chandler has called the neighborhood home for 25 years, but says she’s never seen anything like this.

“It was unbelievable! It was literally unbelievable,” she said.

Neighbors woke up Sunday to find the bridge that let them cross a wash destroyed by rising rainwaters.

“Answered the telephone. Sound asleep. It was our newspaper gal, and she said, ‘Marilyn, I can't get your paper to you.’ She said, ‘your bridge is gone!’” Chandler said.

It is not just debris causing alarm.

“It's what everybody uses, in and out, for anything they're doing every day,” Danny Castillo, another neighbor, said.

Five days after the storm, families say they feel cut off.

“I have a husband that has dementia, and I have things that I have to get him to doctors. I have to get special food for him. I gotta get out!” Chandler said.

Right now, residents say they are driving through private property to come and go, but with kids heading to school buses and elderly residents who need services, it is not a long-term solution.

“We're in trouble,” Chandler said. “This is the only way an ambulance can get in, and we have one lady that goes to the hospital by ambulance maybe every other month. And if we have a fire, there's not a hope.”

Their hope for a rebuild, though, is fogged by questions.

The neighbors, who are not part of an HOA, say it is unclear who is responsible for fixing the bridge, telling ABC15 it was built by a private citizen decades ago, and is not on a county road.

“We can't afford to build a bridge here,” Chandler said. “It was built by hand 70 years ago, but most of the people here work, or they're too old, so they can't do it. So we've got to have some help.”

Community members are asking Maricopa County for an emergency assessment and a temporary passageway.

“They have kind of marked down about where they're going to start their work,” Castillo said, optimistic that county crews may be out to help on Friday.

ABC15 reached out to county officials, who say they will not be fixing the bridge.

“Maricopa County has crews from multiple departments assisting with storm recovery right now, but unfortunately, we are not able to help in all instances.

The Department of Transportation (MCDOT) received and evaluated a request to provide post-storm clean-up work on Beverly Road just east of 133rd Avenue. After a thorough review, it was determined state statute prohibits the use of MCDOT funding to provide repairs because Beverly Road is a private drive.”

A spokesperson with MCDOT responded: “We’re looking into your questions about the situation at Beverly Road and 133rd Avenue. I don’t have any answers for you at this time.”

While people in the neighborhood have wondered if the bridge fell under a utility easement, meaning it’s the responsibility of a power company, APS confirms to ABC15 that the company does not own the land where the bridge is located. A spokesperson says the easement only provides crews access to the power pole in the area.

Neighbors, along with ABC15, have also reached out to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and local leaders for answers.

“When anything's going to go down or there's an emergency, what's going to happen?” Castillo said. “You know, time matters.”

Area residents say they have not been given any timeline on when a bridge could be rebuilt.