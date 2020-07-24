Woman arrested in Phoenix for alleged support of al Qaeda

A woman has been arrested in Arizona for allegedly attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group al Qaeda.

The FBI, along with Michael Bailey, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, released a statement Friday morning announcing the arrest of Jill Marie Jones on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Jones was in communication with two FBI undercover employees, one of whom she believed was a member of al Qaeda.

Arizona Woman Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support to Al Qaeda: https://t.co/CY09depKj1 Thank you to all of our #FBI Phoenix Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) partners. — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) July 24, 2020

During their conversations, investigators say Jones agreed to send the undercover agent money to purchase scopes for rifles that would be used by al Qaeda to kill American soldiers.

In May, Jones gave the undercover FBI employee $500 using a prepaid gift card, according to the criminal complaint.

During the operation it was revealed that Jones wanted to travel overseas to assist al Qaeda.

The FBI says Jones purchased tickets to fly overseas, in an attempt to join the terrorist group in Afghanistan, but due to airport closures, she changed her flights to go to Turkey instead. From there she allegedly planned to travel to Syria.

Authorities say on July 22, she traveled to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to board a flight to begin her travel to allegedly join al Qaeda. FBI agents arrested her after she checked in for her flight at the airport.

Official charges against Jill Marie Jones have not yet been announced.

