Gov. Katie Hobbs promises vetoes for all bills until Republicans release budget proposal

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is vowing to veto all legislation until the Republican leaders of the Legislature publicly release their budget proposal.

Hobbs announced the bill moratorium on Monday, just as the House and Senate began meeting, and shortly after she took on dozens of bills, signing 32 and vetoing another 20.

“Arizonans deserve more than these political games,” she said in a statement. “They deserve a budget that cuts taxes for the middle class, funds our public schools and lowers costs for everyday Arizonans. I’m ready to negotiate. My door is open.”

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Hobbs walked away from budget talks with legislative leaders last month over disagreements about a renewal of Proposition 123, a now-expired ballot measure that provided increased distributions from the State Land Trust Fund to K-12 education.

“Governor Hobbs quit the budget talks more than three weeks ago after it became clear her numbers did not add up, and now she is trying to distract from that failure with a bill-signing freeze,” House Speaker Steve Montenegro said in a statement. “That is political theater. Arizona needs a balanced budget built on honest numbers, not press stunts and invented revenue. House Republicans are at the Capitol, doing the work and ready to govern. The Governor can end her sideshow anytime by coming back to the table, doing her job and dealing with reality.”

Senate President Warren Petersen called Hobbs’ veto threat “an unserious approach to governing.”

“In response, the Senate will focus on advancing amended bills that require final action while we continue working daily to reach a balanced budget. We’re ready to negotiate and get this done,” he said. “Until then, we’re not going to pretend business as usual can continue under a veto threat. If the Governor is choosing to halt progress, we will respond accordingly.”

Hobbs released her budget proposal in January, but Republicans have criticized the plan’s revenue projections, which include reimbursements the state has requested from the federal government for border security costs, a renewal of Proposition 123 that voters would need to pass and new fees and taxes the Legislature is not considering.

The governor said two public safety bills are exceptions to her moratorium: a bill expanding state death benefits to pilots employed by law enforcement agencies and a bill for $4.75 million for the Department of Public Safety.

Arizona’s fiscal year ends June 30. The state government will shut down on July 1 without a new budget.