Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Protesters hold a sign showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a rally against Michigan's coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 14, 2020. The plot to kidnap Whitmer represents a growing anger in U.S. politics, and violence – both physical and non-physical – that is disproportionately aimed at women elected officials and candidates, and particularly women of color. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 11:12:37-05

Four men are going to trial for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The allegations reflect an increasing level of anger and violence in U.S. politics that disproportionately targets female elected officials, particularly women of color.

Researchers say that while criticism of public officials is healthy in a democracy, women are dramatically more likely than their male counterparts to face threats and violence.

The hostility ranges from death threats to armed people gathered outside homes, or attacks on social media that include gendered or racial slurs and insults about intelligence or appearance.

This could push women to leave the public office or deter them from running, potentially reversing the progress made in diversifying the country’s representation.

