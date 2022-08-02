Polling centers frequently asked questions on election day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Primary Election is gearing up for voters to cast their votes in-person on Tuesday.

When you vote, there is an option for an electric version of the ballot called the e-pollbook.

In order to vote you must show proof of identity and voters are assigned a precinct based on their voter registration address.

Leading up to Tuesday's primary, some voters say they felt concerned about safety in the voting centers and keeping track of the ballots.

"We are as concerned as they are about how the election turns out and we want it to be fair and equitable for everyone," said Constance Hargrove, Pima County Elections Director.

Election officials say using the electronic pollbooks in the voting centers blocks the attempt to vote multiple times and updates in real time. Leaders also say there are other safeguards like rules and procedures in place to ensure that every legally cast vote is counted.

Pima County registered voters can vote at any vote center in the county if you haven't voted yet, be sure to find a polling place near you.