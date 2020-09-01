Poll workers needed for 2020 election

TUCSON, Ariz. — Election Protection Arizona is putting out a call for poll workers.

Hour and time commitments vary by county. The pay typically ranges from $85 to $155 per day.

Poll workers' roles are to help make the voting process go smoothly and quickly on election day, as well as help voters keep social distancing.

For more information on becoming a poll worker, text "volunteer" to 59271 or visit this site.

“Young adults, people of color, and bilingual individuals can not only make an impact in this years election by voting but also help their friends, family, and community vote by signing up to be a poll worker — and get paid for their service,” said Murphy Bannerman, Deputy Director of Election Protection Arizona, in a statement.

