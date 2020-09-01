Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Poll workers needed for 2020 election

items.[0].image.alt
2019-10-29 City ballot challenge-ballots.jpg
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-01 17:25:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Election Protection Arizona is putting out a call for poll workers.

Hour and time commitments vary by county. The pay typically ranges from $85 to $155 per day.

Poll workers' roles are to help make the voting process go smoothly and quickly on election day, as well as help voters keep social distancing.

For more information on becoming a poll worker, text "volunteer" to 59271 or visit this site.

“Young adults, people of color, and bilingual individuals can not only make an impact in this years election by voting but also help their friends, family, and community vote by signing up to be a poll worker — and get paid for their service,” said Murphy Bannerman, Deputy Director of Election Protection Arizona, in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections