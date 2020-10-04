Menu

Monday is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 3 election

Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 04, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The coming week marks two big dates in the leadup to Arizona's Nov. 3 general election.

Monday is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the election, which features races at the national, state and local levels, and Wednesday is the first day that election officials can mail early ballots to voters.

Looking ahead, Oct. 23 is the deadline to request an early ballot to return by mail.

People can register to vote through the state's ServiceArizona.com website or through the office of each county recorder.

