Mail-in ballot deadline ahead of election day

PIMA COUNTY, (Ariz.) — Tuesday, Nov.1 is the last day to drop off your mail-in ballot by regular mail to ensure it reaches your county election officials on time.

After Tuesday, the Pima County elections office encourages early voters bring their filled-out ballots off to approved drop boxes.

There are 15 early voting sites to drop off your ballot at. Click here for a list of locations.

You can also return your filled-out ballot in-person to a site up until Friday, Nov. 4. After that, you'd need to bring your papers to a vote center on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voting participation advocates say they especially want younger, first-time voters to understand how important their choices are. At least for the races and propositions where they have information.

Tucson-based advocate Nancy Hand with the League of Women Voters says many times, voters choose to not even register and participate because they don't know they're not forced to fill out the whole ballot. If they can’t decide on one ballot measure, they can still leave it blank, and their other choices will be counted.

“It’s extremely important for all people to vote, particularly younger voters, younger voters vote in lower numbers compared to older voters so that means often older voters have a greater impact on the decisions that affect everyone’s lives," said Hand.

For more information on where and when to vote, visit the Pima County Recorder's Office website.