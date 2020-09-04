Menu

Judge bars Kanye West from appearing on Arizona’s ballot

<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 03, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) -- A judge has barred Kanye West from appearing on Arizona’s Nov. 3 ballot.

Judge Scott McCoy said Thursday that a voter who challenged West’s candidacy had shown he would probably prevail in the legal dispute and established the possibility of an irreparable harm if the rapper’s name were to appear on the ballot.

Attorneys leading the challenge argued that putting West’s name on the ballot would create confusion for voters.

The decision came a day after West’s campaign turned in nearly 58,000 nominating signatures, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the ballot. West has already qualified to appear on the ballot in several states.

