How much Arizona's top gubernatorial candidates are spending on their races

Much like the Olympics, every two years elections sneak up on us; inundating our televisions with ads, populating street corners with competing signs, and celebrating America's unique political process through raucous debates and impassioned pleas for our votes.
All of that requires money, and money comes from donations from individuals and political action committees.
How much has each candidate received, how much have they spent, and what about independent expenditures (money advocating for or against a candidate but not made in conjunction with that candidate or those associated with the candidate)?
Here's a break down of the top Republican candidates for governor.
This data was obtained on 7/19/2022 from See The Money, a government website run by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.
|Candidate
|Income
|Expenses
|Independent Expenditures For
|Independent Expenditures Against
|Kari Lake
|$3,556,705
|$3,147,960
|$1,000,000
|$377,885
|Karrin Taylor Robson
|$16,546,702
|$16,447,082
|$1,267,427
|$1,398,900
Let's now take a look at the top Democratic candidates for governor.
|Candidate
|Income
|Expenses
|Independent Expenditures For
|Independent Expenditures Against
|Katie Hobbs
|$4,227,173
|$3,122,369
|$62,864
|$187,368
|Aaron Lieberman
|$1,436,898
|$659,030
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Marco Lopez
|$1,757,590
|$1,490,630
|$26,000
|$0.00
Sean Newgent is a producer for KGUN 9. Sean graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. While at ISU, Sean wrote movie reviews for the paper, anchored and produced student newscasts, and was nominated for a student Emmy for broadcast film reviews. Share your story ideas and important issues with Sean by emailing sean.newgent@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.