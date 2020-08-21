Education tax measure certified for November Arizona ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Secretary of State has certified that a voter initiative that would boost taxes on high-earning Arizonans to increase school funding will be on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that a sample of petition sheets sent to county recorders came back with enough verified signatures for the Invest in Education Act to qualify for the ballot.

The certification means voters will see just two initiatives this November — the education tax and a marijuana legalization initiative. Two other measures whose backers turned in qualifying signatures failed to make the ballot.