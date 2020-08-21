Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Education tax measure certified for November Arizona ballot

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Marnie McKim/ABC15
Court bars Arizona education tax proposal from appearing on ballot
Posted at 4:44 PM, Aug 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-21 19:44:56-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Secretary of State has certified that a voter initiative that would boost taxes on high-earning Arizonans to increase school funding will be on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that a sample of petition sheets sent to county recorders came back with enough verified signatures for the Invest in Education Act to qualify for the ballot.

The certification means voters will see just two initiatives this November — the education tax and a marijuana legalization initiative. Two other measures whose backers turned in qualifying signatures failed to make the ballot.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections