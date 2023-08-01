City of Tucson Primary Election: where and when you can vote today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The choice is yours, it's a local election with a big impact. Tuesday Aug. 1 is the day to get out and vote for the Primary Election in the City of Tucson.

This election asks Tucsonans to cast ballots for the Office of Mayor and Wards 1, 2 and 4. If you are not sure which ward you live in, visit the Pima County Recorder's Office website.

There are seven voting locations across Tucson today. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Department of Housing and Community Development

310 N. Commerce Park Loop

-Morris K. Udall Regional Center

7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

-Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center

2160 N. 6th Avenue

-William Clements Recreation Center

8155 E. Poinciana Drive

-El Pueblo Senior Center

101 W. Irvington Road

-Parks and Recreation Administration

Randolph Park

900 S. Randolph Way

-Tucson City Clerk Elections Center

800 E. 12th Street

There are three drop off only locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Pima County Recorder's Downtown Office

240 N. Stone Avenue

-Pima County Recorder's Elections Dept.

6550 S. Country Club Road

-Pima County Recorder's Eastside Office

6920 E. Broadway Blvd

