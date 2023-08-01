City of Tucson Primary Election: where and when you can vote today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The choice is yours, it's a local election with a big impact. Tuesday Aug. 1 is the day to get out and vote for the Primary Election in the City of Tucson.
This election asks Tucsonans to cast ballots for the Office of Mayor and Wards 1, 2 and 4. If you are not sure which ward you live in, visit the Pima County Recorder's Office website.
There are seven voting locations across Tucson today. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
-Department of Housing and Community Development
310 N. Commerce Park Loop
-Morris K. Udall Regional Center
7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
-Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
2160 N. 6th Avenue
-William Clements Recreation Center
8155 E. Poinciana Drive
-El Pueblo Senior Center
101 W. Irvington Road
-Parks and Recreation Administration
Randolph Park
900 S. Randolph Way
-Tucson City Clerk Elections Center
800 E. 12th Street
There are three drop off only locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
-Pima County Recorder's Downtown Office
240 N. Stone Avenue
-Pima County Recorder's Elections Dept.
6550 S. Country Club Road
-Pima County Recorder's Eastside Office
6920 E. Broadway Blvd
Stay with KGUN9 for election updates.
