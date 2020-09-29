Brnovich asks for unsigned ballots ruling to be put on hold

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked an appeals court to hold off on enforcing a ruling that gives Arizona voters who forget to sign their early ballots up to five days after the election to fix the problem.

The Republican attorney general made the request Monday to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals as his office challenges the lower-court ruling. State and national Republican groups and President Trump’s campaign also asked for the ruling to be put on hold.

Democratic groups argued it was unfair for officials not to allow voters to “cure” unsigned ballots. Only a few thousand ballots are likely to be affected.

