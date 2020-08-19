Menu

Arizona Supreme Court clears path for '#InvestInEd' ballot initiative

Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-19 19:35:13-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has restored a citizen’s initiative that would raise taxes on the wealthy to help boost education funding to the ballot.

Wednesday's unanimous ruling is a major victory for proponents of the initiative who turned in signatures from more than 400,000 voters to qualify it for the ballot. The Secretary of State’s office has not yet completed its review of those signatures to determine if it will go before voters on Nov. 3.

The high court overturned a July 31 ruling by a trial court judge who said the 100-word summary on petitions voters signed inaccurately described the measure and petition circulators were illegally paid.

