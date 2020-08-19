Menu

Arizona attorney general rejects complaint over USPS

Posted at 4:58 PM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-19 19:58:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general has dismissed a criminal complaint filed by the state's top election official accusing President Donald Trump of breaking election law by interfering with the U.S. Postal Service.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday that Trump doesn't directly control the Postal Service and that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs didn't present any evidence of actual election interference in Arizona.

He also accuses Hobbs of spreading misinformation. Hobbs last week asked Brnovich to investigate whether Trump's criticism of the Postal Service and changes made by the new postmaster general violated Arizona law. Hobbs wrote on Twitter that she's disappointed Brnovich won't investigate.

