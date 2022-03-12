Brnovich, Hobbs urge court to reject GOP early ballot suit

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs both urged the state Supreme Court not to accept a petition filed by the Arizona Republican Party asking to strike down early voting laws used by 90% of voters.

Brnovich and Hobbs laid out their arguments in separate filings with the Supreme Court on Friday.

Brnovich said the court has no jurisdiction to take on the question but did not take a position on the GOP’s argument that early voting is unconstitutional.

Lawyers for Hobbs defended the early voting laws, writing, “Arizona’s early voting system is secure, efficient, and complies with the Arizona Constitution.”

----

