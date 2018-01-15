Police: Woman struck by stray bullet in Buckeye desert, investigation ongoing

BUCKEYE, AZ - A 24-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in Buckeye Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a desert area near Miller Road and Tonopah-Salome Highway after receiving reports of a shooting.

A female victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. Investigators believe the woman was about a mile away from where the shooter fired his or her gun.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened far north in the desert. The shooting occurred in a "high traffic" area for target practice shooting and there were people in the area shooting at the time.

Witnesses told police that a second stray bullet hit the ground in the same area that the woman was shot, officials said.

