Police: Winds hampering rescue efforts in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

GRAND CANYON WEST, AZ - Four people remain seriously hurt following a deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday evening, according to Chief Francis E. Bradley of the Hualapai Nation Police Department.

At 5:20 p.m., a Papillon Airways EC-130 helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers crashed near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation, Bradley said in a news release.

Three passengers were confirmed dead.

Bradley said four people remain at the scene and have been classified as "level one trauma patients."

According to Bradley, rescue efforts are being hindered by high winds, darkness and extremely rugged terrain where the crash is located.

The only access to the crash site is by helicopter or on foot by hiking 20 miles.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

This is a developing breaking news story. We will update as more information comes into the newsroom.