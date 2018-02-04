Phoenix Police: Motorcyclist dead after colliding with charter bus in North Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and charter bus in north Phoenix.

Authorities responded to the area of 7th and Grovers avenues around 7:20 p.m Saturday.

Police say a tour bus was backing out of a private drive across northbound lanes of 7th Avenue when a northbound motorcyclist collided with the side of the bus.

The motorcyclist, 40-year-old Juan Rodriguez, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.