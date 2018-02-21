PHOENIX - Hundreds of people go up and down Valley trails, but very few mimic the flair of Ken Short.

"They are either really impressed or say I'm crazy," said Short.

Short is as good of a biker as anyone but even better on one wheel.

He discovered his love for unicycling by accident.

"I was mountain biking, and my bike broke, so I took my old unicycle out on the trail," he said.

The 25-year-old rides at least five days a week, logging anywhere from 30 to 50 miles.

"On my days off I go up to Sedona, Prescott, and Flagstaff," said Short.

He's balanced, agile and light on one wheel, continuing to build on natural ability.

Short competed in nationals last year and even a full marathon. He plans to keep perfecting his unique passion and eventually get sponsored.

"Right now there is no money in it, but maybe one day. I just keep trying," he said.

If you'd like to help Ken pursue his dream, you can reach him on Facebook or by email at unicycleken@gmail.com.