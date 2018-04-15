Phoenix crews rescue horse from abandoned trailer near 63rd Ave/Broadway

PHOENIX - Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department and veterinarians from the Arizona Equine Rescue Organization were able to free a male horse from an abandoned horse trailer on Saturday evening.

The incident happened near 63rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene after a passerby noticed the wrecked and abandoned trailer around 5:30 p.m.

"While no witnesses were on-scene, it appears the vehicle towing the trailer either crashed or stopped abruptly causing the horse to be propelled forward and the horse's weight broke through rusted metal enclosure of the trailer," Phoenix fire said in a news release.

The crash had left the horse trapped upside down with its head on the ground behind the hitch of the trailer.

Fire officials say crews waited for veterinarians to sedate the horse before using the jaws of life to cut the animal free.

The horse will be transported to an animal hospital for further evaluation, according to officials.

Phoenix fire said the tow vehicle was not at the scene and no license plate was located on the trailer, police are investigating the incident.