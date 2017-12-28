Overnight police situation resolved at Sky Harbor; operations back to normal according to officials

abc15.com staff
4:41 AM, Dec 28, 2017
2 hours ago

Phoenix police were called to the airport to investigate something as a precaution, according to airport officials.

PHOENIX - An overnight police situation that caused some delays and restrictions overnight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been resolved. 

Phoenix police investigated something as a precaution, according to airport officials.

The roadway passing Terminal 3 was closed for some time, and access to terminals 2 and 4 was altered. One departing flight was reportedly delayed and airport officials say passengers at Terminal 3 were sent to other terminals.

Operations are reportedly back to normal, but travelers, especially those using Terminal 3 services, should check their airline status before arriving at the airport. 

Police have not yet commented on the incident. 

